Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars home opener is playoff rematch against K.C. Chiefs

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Dolphins Jaguars Football Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) reacts after getting a pass interference call during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-0 after Sunday’s 31-21 win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. They’ll have a chance to avenge a playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the home opener at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm on CBS 47.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a final series before the 2023 regular season ends. Saturday is fan appreciation day at 121 Financial Ballpark and will be a doubleheader, starting at 5:05 pm.

Tuesday, September 12:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Job News USA Job Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Wednesday, September 13:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

3 Doors Down: Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour w/ Special Guest Candlebox - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Thursday, September 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Friday, September 15:

Jacksonville Symphony Beethoven & Tchaikovsky - Matinee - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 23 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw in Roots & Boots - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing

Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, September 16:

Riverside Arts Market - Celebrating National Dance Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers Doubleheader - 5:05 pm (Game 1) - 121 Financial Ballpark

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing

Local Artists’ Pop-Up Market - 10:00am - 2:00 pm -1937 Spirits and Eatery

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Lil Baby: It’s Only Us Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 17:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 pm kickoff - EverBank Stadium (CBS 47)

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market

KT Tunstall with Special Guest Tomi - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read