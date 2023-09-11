SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars home opener is playoff rematch against K.C. Chiefs

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-0 after Sunday’s 31-21 win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. They’ll have a chance to avenge a playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the home opener at EverBank Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 pm on CBS 47.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a final series before the 2023 regular season ends. Saturday is fan appreciation day at 121 Financial Ballpark and will be a doubleheader, starting at 5:05 pm.

Tuesday, September 12:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Job News USA Job Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Wednesday, September 13:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

3 Doors Down: Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour w/ Special Guest Candlebox - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Thursday, September 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Friday, September 15:

Jacksonville Symphony Beethoven & Tchaikovsky - Matinee - 11:00 am - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 23 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw in Roots & Boots - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing

Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, September 16:

Riverside Arts Market - Celebrating National Dance Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers Doubleheader - 5:05 pm (Game 1) - 121 Financial Ballpark

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing

Local Artists’ Pop-Up Market - 10:00am - 2:00 pm -1937 Spirits and Eatery

Jacksonville Quiltfest: Sew Full of Whimsy - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Lil Baby: It’s Only Us Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Community Concerts with the Jacksonville Symphony - 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 17:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 1:00 pm kickoff - EverBank Stadium (CBS 47)

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market

KT Tunstall with Special Guest Tomi - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Wicked Barley Brewing







