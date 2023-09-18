SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host AFC South rival Texans

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are 1-and-1 on the season with an AFC South rival coming to town on Sunday. Jacksonville hosts the Houston Texans at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium and on FOX-30. Here is a rundown of events this week and weekend in the 904.

Thursday, September 21:

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Friday, September 22:

Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

Ne-Yo: Champagne & Roses Tour with Mario and Pleasure P - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for EVERYONE! - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm - First Coast Comedy

Saturday, September 23:

Wu-Tang Clan & NAS: NY State of Mind Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

Gospel Superfest on BET - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library

Sunday, September 24:

Daniel Tosh: Sweet T Tour - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Jaguars vs. Houston Texans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium + WFOX-FOX 30