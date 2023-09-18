SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host AFC South rival Texans

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are 1-and-1 on the season with an AFC South rival coming to town on Sunday. Jacksonville hosts the Houston Texans at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium and on FOX-30. Here is a rundown of events this week and weekend in the 904.
Thursday, September 21:
Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk
Friday, September 22:
Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall
Ne-Yo: Champagne & Roses Tour with Mario and Pleasure P - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place
Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library
The Main Event: Improv Comedy for EVERYONE! - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm - First Coast Comedy
Saturday, September 23:
Wu-Tang Clan & NAS: NY State of Mind Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall
Gospel Superfest on BET - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library
Sunday, September 24:
Daniel Tosh: Sweet T Tour - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
Jaguars vs. Houston Texans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium + WFOX-FOX 30