SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars to host AFC South rival Texans

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars are 1-and-1 on the season with an AFC South rival coming to town on Sunday. Jacksonville hosts the Houston Texans at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium and on FOX-30. Here is a rundown of events this week and weekend in the 904.

Thursday, September 21:

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Friday, September 22:

Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

Ne-Yo: Champagne & Roses Tour with Mario and Pleasure P - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library

The Main Event: Improv Comedy for EVERYONE! - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm - First Coast Comedy

Saturday, September 23:

Wu-Tang Clan & NAS: NY State of Mind Tour - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Symphony: E.T. The Extraterrestrial - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Hall

Gospel Superfest on BET - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater

Jax Book Fest 2023 - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Main Library

Sunday, September 24:

Daniel Tosh: Sweet T Tour - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Jaguars vs. Houston Texans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium + WFOX-FOX 30

