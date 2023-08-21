Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return to EverBank Stadium for first time since thrilling playoff comeback

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jaguars to host Dolphins in final preseason game Saturday night DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 19: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars smiles after the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 19, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in the final preseason game. It’s the first home game for Jacksonville since the thrilling come-from-behind playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm and you can watch the game live on CBS-47.


Thursday, August 24:

Member Event - Painting With A Twist - 5:30 pm - The Florida Theatre

Friday, August 25:

Jason Aldean : Highway Desperado Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Matisyahu + G. Love & Special Sauce - 2023 Summer Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Resurgence Goth Night at Underbelly - 9:00 pm - 2:00 am - Underbelly

Saturday, August 26:

Touch-a-Truck - 8:00 am - 1:00 pm - Brooks Family YMCA (8am is horn-free hour)

Isaiah Strong 5K - 8:00 am - 4035 Plantation Oaks Blvd. Orange Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Collectibles Show - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 3130 Hartley Road

Aug-toberfest - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Intuition Ale Works

Springfield Vintage Market - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Purple Mangrove

MOSH Members Exclusive Event: Silent Dino Disco - 6:00 pm - 8:00 - pm - Museum of Science and History

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium - WATCH on CBS 47

USA Rugby League National Championship- Jacksonville Axemen vs Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans - 6:30 pm - UNF Turf Field

2023 Summer Nights - Presented by 121 Financial Credit Union - 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm - The Glass Factory

Sunday, August 27:

$uicide Boy$: Grey Day 2023 with Ghostemane , City Morgue , Sematary & Ramirez - 6:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

