SPOTLIGHT: Jelly Roll, Floyd Nation, and Nights of Lights highlight this weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jacksonville, Fl — Nights of Lights begins with “Light-Up Night!” on Saturday, November 23, shortly after 6:30 p.m., when Historic Downtown St. Augustine lights up with millions of twinkling white lights for the start of the annual Nights of Lights holiday display.

Wednesday, November 20:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Adirondack Thunder - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Black Violin - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 22:

Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

WasabiCon 2024 - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Alexei Plays Dvorak - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Cold Case Live - How to Solve a Murder - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Bonnie Raitt - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, November 23:

Nights of Lights 2024 - 2025 - starts at 6:30 pm - Downtown St. Augustine

WasabiCon 2024 - 10:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Alexei Plays Dvorak - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Floyd Nation - Experience Pink Floyd - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, November 24:

Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play - 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

WasabiCon 2024 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Big Band Holiday - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Pretty Lights Soundship Spacesystem 2024 Check Your Vector Tour - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre



Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

