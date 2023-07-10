SPOTLIGHT: Jurassic Quest returns to Jacksonville

Get ready for the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America! Jurassic Quest is coming to Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center from July 14 to July 16, promising an unforgettable experience for families and dinosaur enthusiasts. This year, Jurassic Quest has expanded its offerings for more hands-on activities, educational experiences, and family fun. Uncover fossils in the Excavation Station, embark on a self-guided scavenger hunt as a Junior Dinosaur Trainer, and enjoy themed rides, bounce houses, and interactive science and art activities. There’s even a special soft play area for little explorers.

Monday, July 10:

U.S. Taekwondo National Championships - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Tuesday, July 11:

Louis Tomlinson - Faith In The Future World Tour 2023 with special guests The Snuts & and Andrew Cushin - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 13:

Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, July 14:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jurassic Quest - 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Apex Theatre Studio’s Bard Bus presents Twelfth Night - 7:30 pm - Backyard Stage at The Amp

FSCJ Artist Series: Space Oddity - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Saturday, July 15:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Sharks vs Albany Empire - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Orange Park After Dark - 6:00 pm - Town of Orange Park

Apex Theatre Studio’s Bard Bus presents Twelfth Night - 7:30 pm - Backyard Stage at The Amp

Sunday, July 16:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Boy George & Culture Club: The Letting it Go Show - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Barenaked Ladies - Last Summer on Earth 2023 - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre