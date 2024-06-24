SPOTLIGHT: Last week of June loaded with family fun

Jacksonville, Fl — The Museum of Contemporary Art opens ‘A Walk on the Wild Side’ exhibit Monday - Sunday, featuring ‘70s New York Norman E. Fisher Collection. At the Museum of Science and History, the exhibit ICE DINOSAURS: The Lost World of the Alaskan Artic continues until early September.
Tuesday, June 25:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Zak Morgan: The Wonder of it All - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, June 26:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 12:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Thursday, June 27:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Uptown St. Augustine Block Party - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - North San Marco Avenue
Friday, June 28:
Florida Mega Adoption Event - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
St. Augustine Music Festival - Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine
Saturday, June 29:
Markets For Markers Jacksonville - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
St. Augustine Music Festival - Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine
Florida Mega Adoption Event - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds Expo Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Sunday, June 30:
Markets For Markers Jacksonville - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 2:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
St. Augustine Music Festival - Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine