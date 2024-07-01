Local

SPOTLIGHT: Lots of options for fireworks this week, weekend

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

4th of July Fireworks Fireworks in Downtown Jacksonville (WJAX/WFOX)

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville and NE Florida will celebrate our nation’s independence with several opportunities for fireworks displays.

The City of Jacksonville invites you to enjoy this dazzling event on Thursday, July 4th, starting at 9:00 p.m.

  • Downtown Jacksonville
  • Ray Greene Park(Please note: The park will be closed for the launch)
  • The Avenues Mall
  • Trinity Baptist Church
  • Ed Austin Regional Park

You can view the fireworks from the North and South banks along the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville, as well as from surrounding areas near the additional launch sites.

Monday, July 1:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Fourth of July 2024: County-by-county list of fireworks displays, events in the Jacksonville area.

Tuesday, July 2:

Billy Jonas: Who’s Gonna Make our Music? - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

T-Pain’s Mansion in Wiscansin Party with special guests LaRussell, NandoSTL and Young Ca$h - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 3:

Jumbo Shrimp vs. Charlotte Knights - 6:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark - Fireworks follow the game!

Thursday, July 4:

Longroad Coffee Popup at Engine 15 - 8:30 am - 11:30 am - Engine 15

Saturday, July 6:

First Coast Comic Con - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - University of North Florida Adam W. Herbert University Center




