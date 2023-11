SPOTLIGHT: Nights of Lights opens for 30th year in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — The 30th Annual Nights of Lights dazzles with more than three million lights adorning every corner of the historic district for two months. The award-winning holiday lights display runs from Saturday, November 18, 2023, to January 28, 2024.

Tuesday, November 14:

Chris Tucker: The Legend Tour 2023 - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Wednesday, November 15:

Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Straight No Chaser: “Sleighin’ It Tour” - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, November 16:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Sip and Stroll Presented by PNC - 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Southbank Riverwalk

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: The Last Encores - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, November 17:

In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills: Kiss of Death Tour - 6:15 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Home Alone - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Dwight Yoakam with special guests Charley Crockett and Annie Bosko - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Apex Theatre Studio Fall Showcase - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, November 18:

7th Annual Strides For Sight Awareness Walk - Riverside Park

Grace Conservatory: Messiah - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Home Alone - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Floyd Nation 2023 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Welcome to Night Vale - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, November 19:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and CBS 47

Jacksonville Symphony: Big Band Feature: East to West - 3:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

FSCJ Artist Series: Cirque Dreams Holidaze - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Ancient Aliens LIVE: Project Earth - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, November 20:

Theatreworks: The Velveteen Rabbit - 10:00 am - Florida Theatre

Henry Rollins Good To See You Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - Spirit Trail: 25th Anniversary Tour - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall