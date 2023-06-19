SPOTLIGHT: Tedeschi Trucks Band kicks off summer tour in hometown

Jacksonville, Fl — Summer begins mid-week (though we’ve been sweating through hot temps for several weeks) with a kickoff by Jacksonville’s Tedeschi Trucks Band at Daily’s Place.

June 19 - 23: FOSAA Summer Music and Art Camp 2023 Presented by Friends of The St. Augustine Amphitheatre - 8:30 am - 1:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Tuesday, June 20:

Cathedral Arts Project and Kids Hope Alliance Field Trip - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Summer Night Market with Bad Dog Mama and The Dewars - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 21:

Doug Berky’s Gems: The World’s Wisdom Stories - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, June 22:

Job News USA Jacksonville Job Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Doug Berky’s No Show - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Tedeschi Trucks Band Summer Tour 2023 With Special Guest Vincent Neil Emerson - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Friday, June 23:

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

IllumiNights Summer Spectacle - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Bridge The Gap 5k Run - 7:00 pm - 715 Riverside Avenue

Saturday, June 24:

Bold Matsuri 2023 Cosplay Festival - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The San Marco Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - San Marco Community Center

UFC Fight Night - 12:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jeremy’s Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute - 7:00 pm - Underbelly

An Intimate Evening with Jagged Edge and Dru Hill - 8:00 pm - Moran Threater

Sunday, June 25:

Bold Matsuri 2023 Cosplay Festival - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Retrorama Collectibles Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Ramada Conference Center Mandarin

904 Pop Up: Seawalk Pavilion - 11:00 am - 7:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Straight No Chaser “The Yacht Rock Tour” with special guest Ambrosia - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

85 South Show Live 2023 - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Margaret Cho - Live and LIVID! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Monday, June 26:

Jacksonville Sharks vs Carolina Cobras - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena