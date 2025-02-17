SPOTLIGHT: Willie Nelson headlines two nights of music in St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday, February 18:
Chris Botti - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Wednesday, February 19:
Super Scientific Circus - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center
Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Danny Go Live! - 5:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, February 20:
Peter Pan - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Willie Nelson & Family with special guest Randall King - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wild Kratts Live 2.0 Activate Creature Power! - 6:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, February 21:
Jax College Baseball Classic:
2 p.m. – Ohio State vs. NC State - 121 Financial Ballpark
6 p.m. – Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
MANIA The ABBA Tribute - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Peter Pan - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Saturday, February 22:
Jax College Baseball Classic:
Noon – Coastal Carolina vs. Ohio State - 121 Financial Ballpark
4 p.m. – NC State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark
PBR: Unleash the Beast - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Peter Pan - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
WALLOWS - Model & More Tour with special guest Deb Never - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jax Symphony: Soul Kings - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
The McElroys My Brother, My Brother, & Me - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, February 23:
Lullaby of the Rivers Festival - FREE EVENT! - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jax College Baseball Classic:
11 a.m. – Ohio State vs. Alabama - 121 Financial Ballpark
2:30 p.m. – NC State vs. Coastal Carolina - 121 Financial Ballpark
Peter Pan - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
PBR: Unleash the Beast - 2:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band With Special Guests Brit Taylor - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre