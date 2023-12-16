SR 9B between St. Johns Parkway and Peyton Parkway is closed in both directions

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic crash involving a fatality.

The location of the accident is State Road 9B between St. Johns Parkway and Peyton Parkway.

Read: SJC BEACHES: South beach gates are temporarily closed

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: PHOTOS: Glynn County Police rescue seven puppies and their mother from under a shed

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.