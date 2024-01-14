St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival set to enchant March 9-10

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival is returning to America’s Oldest Celtic City on March 9 and 10, promising a weekend filled with multi-award-winning cultural events.

The festival, hosted at Francis Field in historic downtown St. Augustine, is set to feature top international and U.S. Celtic bands, Highland Games, workshops, lectures, Celtic food, artisan crafts, and a spectacular St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Activities kick off on Friday, March 8, with a special whiskey-tasting event from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., featuring seven Irish and Scotch whiskies and live acoustic music by the Steel City Rovers.

The festival itself spans from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, offering a diverse lineup of entertainment for attendees.

VIP tickets for the festival can be purchased online or at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub. General Admission one-day tickets are available online, at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, and for cash at the event gates on festival days. The Whiskey Tasting event, with limited seating, requires online ticket purchases.

The music lineup boasts renowned bands from Scotland, Ireland, Canada, and the U.S., including festival favorites like Albannach, Dublin City Ramblers, Jamison, La Unica, Seven Nations, Steel City Rovers, and Syr. Grammy-nominated Gaêlica and the Mudmen, known as the Canadian Celtic Rock Warriors, will make their first appearances at the festival. Emmet Cahill returns after a five-year absence.

In addition to the main stage hosted by Chad Light, the festival will feature a second stage hosted by Sharon Foy Baird, offering additional entertainment, lectures, and workshops.

Festival Director Pat Syeles highlights the growth of the event since its inception in 2011. Awards for the best music festival and best food festival in northeast Florida underscore its popularity. The celebration of Celtic heritage in St. Augustine, founded in 1565 by Spanish Celts, is a testament to the city’s rich history.

Beyond the music, the festival will showcase St. Augustine’s four centuries of Celtic heritage through Highland Games on both days, featuring athletes demonstrating strength and endurance, and Celtic clans displaying ancestral pride.

The parade, sponsored by Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, traces its roots back to 1601 when St. Augustine’s first Irish vicar, Padre Thomas Hassett, led the first historically documented St. Patrick procession in the world.

Proceeds from the Celtic Festival contribute to promoting arts, culture, and heritage in St. Augustine, Florida. For more information about tickets, the festival, the Highland Games, and the St. Patrick Parade visit their website HERE.

