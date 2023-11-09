St. Augustine community recycle event to recognize America Recycle Day

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On Fri., Nov. 17, the City of St. Augustine will host a special, free community recycling event. Document shredding, used oil, and electronics disposal will be offered at the Solid Waste Facility located at 601 Riberia St.

The event will offer the opportunity of city utility customers to shred documents (5 box limit per resident), recycle outdated, or broken electronic devices, and dispose of used cooking oil. You can watch as your documents are shredded on-site if you so choose.

“There is no better way to recognize ‘America Recycles Day’ than with a community recycling event,” Olivia Smith, Solid Waste Manager, said. “Last year, we had 132 participants, we diverted 5,000 pounds of paper, two gallons of cooking oil, and six pallets of electronics from the landfill.”

Here’s a list of the electronics that will be accepted for disposal:

Laptops

Complete PC

Towers

Hard Drives

Memory Chips

CD Drives

Power Supplies

Phone Chargers

Cell Phones

House Batteries

Tool Batteries

Car Batteries

iPad & Tablets

Digital Cameras

Stereos

Scanners

Printers

Copiers

VCR/DVD Players

Power Cords

Christmas Lights

TVs, hazardous waste, or motor oil will not be accepted.

The city said that throughout the year, the City of St. Augustine accepts recyclable materials daily during regular business hours. E-waste is accepted at the Solid Waste Facility located at 501 Riberia St., while cooking oil can be brought to the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 601 Riberia St.

