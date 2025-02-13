St. Augustine cornhole tournament raising money for law enforcement

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to participate in the Old City Charity Cornhole Tournament to raise money for the Police Unity Tour.

The tour is a national bike tour consisting of nine national chapters. The organization raises awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Retired and current members of SJSO, the St. Augustine Police Department, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue will be riding 250 miles in three days. They will start in Virginia and end in Washington, D.C.

The tournament is happening on Feb. 22 at Ancient City Brewing.

It’s $40 per person to participate.

Click here to register.

