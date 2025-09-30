St. Augustine expands shuttle service for Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s annual Nights of Lights celebration is expected to draw large crowds again this season.

The city is encouraging visitors to use free Park & Ride shuttles to ease congestion in the historic district.

More than 3 million white lights will decorate buildings throughout downtown.

Officials say the city’s narrow streets weren’t designed to handle heavy traffic and are asking guests to plan ahead.

The Park & Ride shuttle will operate from 1 to 11 p.m. nightly in November and on Saturdays in December.

Riders will be dropped off at the Visitor Information Center.

Parking locations include the St. Johns County Health Department at 200 San Sebastian View, Broudy’s Lot at U.S. 1 and West King Street, and the San Marco Lot at 301 San Marco Avenue.

On Saturday, November 15, shuttle service will expand to include Anastasia Boulevard from 4 to 11 p.m.

Pick-up sites will be located at Anastasia Baptist Church and R.B. Hunt Elementary.

More information is available at Florida’s Historic Coast.

