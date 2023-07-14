St. Augustine firefighters heroically rescued a kitten trapped on underside of a car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Firefighters from Station 7 at St. Augustine Beach performed a heroic kitten rescue this Thursday.

A local stopped by the station and told firefighters that while walking along the beach after work, she heard the cries of a kitten and realized it had gotten stuck near the gas tank of her car.

Cory Mayo and Josh Romaine worked diligently for around 40 minutes to rescue the frightened kitten, who fortunately did not sustain any injuries.

The firefighters brought the kitten into the station, where Josh Romaine and Marc Feliciano cleaned her up and checked for injuries.

“The kitten quickly won the hearts of everyone, including Lutinent Skip Drainer and Lutinent Jerod Solana,” JFRD said in a Facebook post.

The good news is that the kitten has now found her forever home.

Lutinent Drainer’s wife came to the station and took her home to join their family. The kitten, now named “Gracie,” is adapting well and has a veterinary appointment scheduled.

