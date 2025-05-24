St. Augustine to give away free trees to city residents

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is bringing back its Tree Canopy Enhancement Program for another year, giving homeowners a chance to add some new greenery to their properties.

Beginning Monday, June 2, homeowners within the city limits will be able to apply for a free tree from the city.

The application will stay open until Sunday, August 31, or until the program hits its limit.

City staff will review applications and do site assessments to make sure the requested tree fits on each homeowner’s private property.

There are nine available tree species:

Live Oak

Red Cedar

East Palatka Holly

Sand Live Oak

Redbud

Yaupon Holly

Simpson’s Stopper

Winged Elm

and Sweetbay Magnolia

Final decisions will be made in September, before planting in January and February.

For more information and to find the application, click here.

