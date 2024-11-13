St. Augustine holding final Vision Plan meeting on Wednesday night

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is holding its last Vision Plan workshop on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Northeast Florida Regional Council and City Staff want to hear your input on the plan.

The meeting is happening downtown in the Alcazar Room at City Hall.

City Hall is located at 75 King Street.

