St. Augustine Humane Society to host annual Pin Up Paws fundraiser to support pets in need Oct. 24

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.v — The St. Augustine Humane Society is gearing up for its annual Pin Up Paws Fundraiser, set for Thursday, October 24th, at The White Room in downtown St. Augustine. The event will celebrate the release of the 2025 Pin Up Paws Calendar, with proceeds helping the Humane Society provide essential services to pets and pet owners in need.

“Our charitable events raise funds that keep our free and low-cost services available,” said Carolyn Sindad Smith, Executive Director of the St. Augustine Humane Society. “We value being the trusted source that residents can turn to when they need advice, a helping hand, or critical services.”

The Humane Society’s impact in 2023 underscores its commitment to the community:

Assisted 1,500 new clients

Performed 2,698 wellness visits

Administered 8,025 vaccinations

Distributed over 26,000 pounds of free food

The event promises an evening of celebration, featuring a silent auction, dinner, live music, and complimentary wine. Tickets are $145 per person.

Proceeds will go directly to supporting the Humane Society’s mission of promoting successful pet ownership through services like wellness visits, vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, and more.

