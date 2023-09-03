St. Augustine Humane Society sets record fundraiser with $49,735 for Pin Up Paws Calendar

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Humane Society launched its 13th annual Pin Up Paws pet calendar photo contest in June to support the non-profit’s mission of providing safety net services to pet owners.

For a chance to have a pet featured in the calendar, photos of pets were submitted with entertaining descriptions to let people know why they should vote for the pet to be featured in the calendar.

According to Carolyn Smith, executive director of the Humane Society, more than $49,700 was raised by the entries and voting efforts this year which sets a record amount for donations to the campaign.

The top three winners in votes featured Katherine Johnson, a tuxedo cat who raised $8,450, and was the first feline to grace the Pin Up Paws calendar cover. Next in the final count are Bix Atteberry, a black Lab mix who raised $5,975, and Otis Gott-Bamberg, a Yorkie and veteran contest participant with $5,323.

To view the winners, visit www.pinuppaws.com.

The “Best Buds” calendar will feature the winning pets in a flower garden theme. Styling and photography sessions are provided by award-winning photographer, Addison Fitzgerald who has donated his talents to the Humane Society since the calendar’s inception. Local fine artist and graphic designer, Maribel Angel continues to donate her creative talents for the distinctive calendar publication. “Each year presents a new challenge for the creative team, and this year’s calendar promises to be exceptional,” said Smith.

Columbia Restaurant gift certificates, courtesy of the dining establishment’s annual Community Harvest program, were also awarded to winners.

For 25 years, the restaurant program has provided $3.5 million to non-profit organizations throughout Florida.

Customers who dine at the St. Augustine location during the month of September may select St. Augustine Humane Society or any of the other worthy charities listed on a ballot that is provided at the table.

The restaurant calculates five percent of the check and donates the value in gift certificates to the nonprofit.

The release of the 2024 “Best Buds” calendar will be held during the Annual Pin Up Paws Party on Friday, November 3 to be held at Embassy Suites by Hilton St Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort, 300 A1A Beach Boulevard in St Augustine.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.PUPparty.org.

All proceeds from the calendar contest and sales, sponsorships, event tickets, wine pull, and silent auction will benefit the organization’s lifesaving programs including the Humane Society’s charity clinic, which includes the only ASPCA Spay Neuter Alliance clinic in St. Johns County.

