St. Augustine kicks off spring with St. Patrick parade

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s St. Patrick Parade returns March 14 at 10 a.m., starting from Francis Field.

The parade will be led by the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes & Drums from New York City, with a special performance by the Parkview Lassies, an all-female drum and bugle corps from Missouri.

Local bands, dancers, floats, and groups like the 501st Legion will also join the parade.

The route ends at the Celtic Music & Heritage Festival at Francis Field.

For more details or to register, visit CelticstAugustine.com

