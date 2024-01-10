St. Augustine man sentenced to 10 years in prison after leading police helicopter on chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — In the fall of 2021, authorities say 31-year-old Andrew Tyler Harp of St. Augustine led St. Johns County deputies on a high-speed helicopter chase while throwing meth out of his car window.

This month, Harp was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess, intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture for a Taurus pistol and assorted ammunition. Harp pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022.

According to court documents, on November 24, 2021, a deputy witnessed Harp commit a traffic offense in St. Johns County. The deputy signaled Harp to pull over.

Harp told the officer that he had been looking for a place to stop, but then accelerated and started racing down the streets of a residential neighborhood, losing the deputy.

A police helicopter then began tracking the speeding car.

The helicopter pilot saw an object being thrown from the car. Noting the location of the object, the pilot directed another deputy to that specific location.

Following the directions of the pilot, the deputy located a black backpack on the side of the road. Inside the backpack, the deputy found a plastic bag containing the following paraphernalia:

approximately 988.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine

a digital scale

a pouch containing approximately 28.2 grams of THC wax

baggies of various sizes

nine rounds of .380 ammunition

paycheck and pay statement made out to Harp

A fingerprint examiner later determined that Harp’s fingerprints were on the methamphetamine’s packaging.

Police continued to chase Harp until he reached a dead end and abandoned the car.

He then tried to hide in the woods nearby.

With the assistance of a police canine and the helicopter, deputies located Harp and arrested him.

When deputies searched the abandoned vehicle, they located approximately 74.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded Taurus .380 pistol.

Reports state that since Harp had previously been convicted of various felony offenses, he was prohibited by law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on the principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

