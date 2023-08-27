St. Augustine offering free ghost tours for St. Johns County residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Starting Labor Day, Monday, September 4th, The Ghost Tours of St. Augustine Experience Lantern Lit Walking Tour will be offered FREE for St. Johns County residents.

On Sunday and Monday evenings, with ID, residents can join the city’s very first haunted history tour that started over 30 years ago.

All Florida residents are also offered a 50% discount on any of our other tours, all nights of the week.

While “ghost tours” have become very popular now, as the very first company to start researching and documenting our town’s haunts we take great pride in historical accuracy and authenticity.

“We don’t just make up stuff to spook you, we try and explain the real-life events and people these haunting stories are based on. Even if you don’t believe in the supernatural, ghost tours are a fascinating way to learn about history and to keep the stories of our past residents alive,” said the ghost tours in a news release.

Visit for more information GhostToursOfStAugustine.com

