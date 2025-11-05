St. Augustine offers new workforce parking permits

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is rolling out a new parking program for downtown workers.

The goal is to help employees in the service and hospitality industries find parking more easily.

Starting Wednesday, November 5, permits can be requested online or in person. There are three locations to choose from:

Toques Lot (24/7 access, businesses must apply for at least five spots)

Granada Lot (evenings and weekends, open to individuals and businesses)

Flagler College Garage (holidays only, open to individuals and businesses)

Permits are first-come, first-served. Parking rules are strict. Breaking the rules can lead to a $100 fine or losing your permit.

For more details, visit the city website or contact the Parking Enforcement Division at (904)825-1090.

