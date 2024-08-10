St. Augustine to participate in National City Hall Selfie Day on August 15

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is gearing up for City Hall Selfie Day, an annual event designed to engage residents and celebrate local government pride.

Taking place on Thursday, August 15, this event invites the community to snap selfies in front of municipal buildings or with city staff and post them on social media using the hashtags #CityStAugSelfie, #CityStAug, and #CityHallSelfie. Participants are also encouraged to tag @FlCities, @ELGLNetwork, and @CityStAug.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In previous years, St. Augustine has won national awards for best pet, most historic, and funniest selfies. This year, the city is challenging its residents to get involved, especially in the award category for best community engagement.

“City staff have a fun time with Selfie Day, and this year, as with every year, we hope our residents will join in,” said Melissa Wissel, Communications Director. “We are inviting residents to snap a selfie in front of any of our municipal buildings, with a staff member, next to a City vehicle… get creative… We know how much everybody loves a good selfie! You never know, we just might win another award this year!”

City Hall Selfie Day was created to boost civic pride in municipal services and leadership. Participation is open to everyone, including family members, pets, or friends, and creativity is highly encouraged. The city’s facilities include City Hall, the Financial Services Center, the Fire Station, the Middleton Archaeology Center, the Police Station, the Municipal Marina, the Visitors Information Center, the Water Treatment Plant, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

For more information about the event, visit the Engaging Local Government Leaders website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.