The St. Augustine Police Department needs your help identifying these suspects

ST. AUGUSINE, Fla — On September 11, the women in the picture were involved in a theft of property from the Visitor Information Center (10 S Castillo Dr.).

If you can provide any information on the identity of these three subjects, please contact SAPD Investigations at 904-825-1092 or investigations@staugpd.com

