St. Augustine residents are asked to vote for their town to win the Great Places in Florida award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown St. Augustine has been named as one of the finalists in the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association’s 10th Annual Great Places in Florida Award.

The Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association’s theme this year is “Great Resilient Places” and it is considering nominations that signify “the ability to thrive amidst changing conditions and to conserve resources from present and future generations.”

The community is encouraged to vote daily through Sept. 29 for Downtown St. Augustine to show support of St. Augustine’s “great resilient place” by following this link: https://bit.ly/461Tcar

