St. Augustine residents: City seeking input to address unsheltered homelessness assistance plan

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The city of Saint Augustine is urging its residents to share their valuable insights on the city’s latest initiative aimed at addressing homelessness within the community. The public has until July 31 to contribute their thoughts to the proposed plan.

As previously reported by Action News JAX last week, a key component of this new strategy includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art day shelter, designed to offer vital services to the homeless population. The shelter is intended to provide showers, and nourishing meals, and act as a central hub for various support services.

The city administration believes that the success of this new endeavor greatly relies on gathering feedback from the residents. To achieve this, the City of St. Augustine, in collaboration with the St. Johns Continuum of Care, has launched a comprehensive survey. The survey’s primary objective is to identify the priority of needs and assess the gaps in housing and homeless service delivery.

By soliciting the public’s thoughts through this questionnaire, city officials hope to gain valuable insights into the most pressing issues faced by the homeless community and the potential areas for improvement in their approach. These survey results will then be compiled and used to create a comprehensive strategic plan.

A well-structured strategic plan is expected to provide numerous benefits, including making the city eligible for federal funding and other financial resources dedicated to tackling homelessness effectively.

It is essential to note that the City of St. Augustine is committed to ensuring transparency throughout this process. As such, they wish to remind participants that, under the broad public records law of Florida, all responses submitted will become public records. The city emphasizes that participation in the survey is entirely voluntary.

The link to the survey can be accessed on the official website of the City of St. Augustine.

