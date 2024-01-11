St. Augustine’s 14th annual film festival this week

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The 14th Annual Saint Augustine Film Festival is honoring women filmmakers and featuring special guests Pamela Poitier, Wendie Malick, Melora Hardin.

The 2024 Saint Augustine Film Festival will include 32 films, three awards to actors, and six parties taking place at St. Augustine’s most iconic locations.

Movies highlights include 7000 Miles, Sidney, Golden Vanity, The Senior, Immediate Family, and so many more.

From January 11 to January 14 at Flagler College and at the Lightner Museum, festival goers will be able to watch each of these film screenings.

More information available at staugfilmfest.com

