St. Augustine’s famous Moonlight Market is back

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — St. Augustine’s Moonlight Market is back this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Moonlight Market features St. Augustine local artisans selling unique handcrafted goods.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The outdoor market features, local items, live music, and more. Shoppers can find small-batch honey, candles, silver jewelry with precious minerals and rocks, retro décor, and up-cycled goods, to name a few. All beneath the twinkle lights and paper lanterns of St. Augustine’s Uptown.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

️DJ Zach Engh will be spinning mood music.

Food and drink offerings will be available from Sunday.

For more information, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.