St. Augustine’s Share the Love auction to help pets in need of extensive dental surgery

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Pet dental health is very important for dogs and cats but not everyone can afford it. That is where Share the Love 2024 comes in.

The Share the Love Auction aims to benefit the St. Augustine Humane Society’s Dental Health Program during the month of February.

The Humane Society said that 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats have some form of periodontal disease by the age of three. That’s why it’s so important to have regular exams throughout your pet’s life.

“Not only does dental disease affect a pet’s mouth, it can actually shorten the pet’s life as the disease in the mouth can pass throughout the body, causing damage to vital organs, such as the heart and kidneys,” the St. Augustine Humane Society said.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to benefiting pets most in need of extensive dental surgery.

Share the Love Auction will begin on Jan. 19, 2024 at 8 a.m. It will come to a close on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. More items will be added to the list but to see what’s already been put up for auction, click here.

