St. Augustine’s Sing Out Loud record breaking turn out

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Last weekend, Sing Out Loud Festival’s Francis Field Showcase established a new benchmark in the Nation’s Oldest City. Despite being held on a weekend historically marked by low tourist activity, the two-day event attracted an astounding 32,000 attendees from across the United States.

The impressive turnout drew attendees from South Florida, North and South Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and numerous other regions, underscoring the festival’s vast reach and significant impact.

Historically, September is a low-tourism month for St. Johns County, often seeing less than 60% lodging occupancy in comparison to peak months.

“Watching downtown come alive during the festival is a powerful testament to our shared vision. It offers our community a unique chance to bond, while also providing a substantial boost to our local businesses during a typically slow period,” said Dylan Rumrell, Chairman of SJC Cultural Events, Inc.

“Not to mention, having such esteemed artists take the stage not only elevates St. Augustine’s cultural landscape but also cements its reputation as a premier destination for top-tier musical talent. The blend of community spirit, economic boost, and stellar performances is truly remarkable.”

Thanks to a charity fee included in each ticket, an impressive total of $140,000 was raised.

This amount is to be divided evenly between the First Responder Project and the St. Johns County School District.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Florida State Parks Foundation via Intuition Ale Works’ Sing Out Loud “Sessions IPA” Brew.

“I’m overwhelmed by the unwavering support and enthusiasm that our community and local partners have poured into this year’s festival. This event stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision,” said Gabriel Pellicer, CEO/President of SJC Cultural Events, Inc. “I’m eager to receive feedback from our local businesses on their experiences, insights, and ideas. Their input will be instrumental in pushing our mission forward.”

Throughout this September, Sing Out Loud Festival showcased an impressive 154 performances by both local and regional acts, spanning across 14 distinct venues throughout St. Augustine.

Beyond these musical performances, the festival provided a rich tapestry of free community event programming to further engage attendees and locals.

Highlights included the Lincolnville Porch Fest, where the historic neighborhood transformed into a live music venue across multiple residential porches, and The St. Augustine Record Fair at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, a haven for vinyl enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

“This unparalleled success not only underscores the cultural significance of the Sing Out Loud Festival but also serves as a testament to the unity, commitment, and vision of the St. Johns County community,” added Kevin Sweeny, SJC Cultural Events, Inc. Board Member, “As plans for future editions of the festival are underway, this year’s triumph sets a promising precedent for forthcoming events, collaborations, and partnerships.”

Deep appreciation is extended to the community partners and the dedicated services and officials of St. Johns County and the City of St. Augustine. Their unwavering support was instrumental in accommodating the record-breaking influx of visitors this year.

