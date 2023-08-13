St. Johns County advances public engagement for Summer Haven River and Summerhouse studies

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to addressing environmental challenges posed by recent storms, as the county releases two pivotal draft reports on its Summer Haven River Study website.

The documents, crafted by the consultancy firm INTERA-GEC, mark an essential phase in the county’s comprehensive public engagement endeavor.

The primary focus of the reports lies in the meticulous examination of the Summer Haven River’s flow disruptions caused by the impact of storms. These findings are outlined in one report, while a separate document takes an in-depth look at the pressing issue of critical erosion at Summerhouse, a popular residential complex situated north of Fort Matanzas.

The draft reports, representing a collaborative effort between St. Johns County and INTERA-GEC, are now available for public review and comment. Those interested in contributing their insights can access the reports for download and comment submission at the following link HERE.

To foster a broader discussion and gather a diverse range of perspectives, St. Johns County is preparing for future public engagement meetings. Community members are encouraged to stay informed by visiting the St. Johns County Coastal Projects Summer Haven River Study page for regular project updates.

“We recognize the paramount importance of involving our community in decisions that impact its well-being and the environment,” emphasized Joseph Giammanco, St. Johns County’s Emergency Management Director. “In line with this commitment, we are in the process of scheduling a public meeting featuring the authors of these reports. This platform will enable the community to contribute their insights and feedback, playing an instrumental role in shaping the course of action.”

Following this stage, the compiled information will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners. This presentation will offer a clear roadmap for future policy considerations and budgetary actions, guiding the county’s approach toward addressing the environmental challenges highlighted in the studies.

