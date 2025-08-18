St. Johns County announces upgrade to wastewater treatment plant

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — As part of its Capital Improvement Plan, St. Johns County announced the launch of a major electrical upgrade at the Marsh Landing Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The County says the $2.3 million project will replace outdated electrical equipment at the plant, with a new motor control center in a newly constructed electrical building.

“What we’re doing out here is replacing aging electrical equipment and preparing the plant for the future,” says Kevin Ledbetter, the Senior Engineer for St. Johns County Utilities. “We’re building a new electrical building that will run everything from pumps to blowers—and it’ll be ready for future expansion.”

The county says the upgrade includes the construction of a new duct bank that will connect the new motor control center to existing equipment.

“This is like adding a new wing to your house—you wouldn’t use outdated wiring,” says Ledbetter. “We’re bringing the system up to code and ensuring it can grow with the community.”

The county adds that the new system will allow for a seamless transition to generator power in the event of a power outage or storm.

“This new system is going to run all of the equipment at the plant automatically and efficiently,” added Ledbetter. “And if a storm knocks out power, the generator will kick in and keep the plant operating smoothly.”

Construction on the upgrade is expected to begin in Fall 2026.

