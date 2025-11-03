St. Johns County approves 2026 Legislative Action Plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — With a unanimous vote, St. Johns County Commissioners approve its 2026 Legislative Action Plan. The county says the plan is a framework that defines the county’s top state and federal priorities for the upcoming legislative cycle. According to the county, the plan focuses on four primary policy areas: transportation infrastructure, community resilience, agriculture and conservation, and government operations.

“The unanimous approval of the 2026 Legislative Action Plan by the Board reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger, safer, and more resilient St. Johns County,” says County Administrator Joy Andrews. “This plan charts a clear path forward for critical investments in transportation, community resilience, conservation, and government services, ensuring that our residents’ needs remain at the center of every decision we advocate for at the state and federal level.”

Some 2025 initiatives will continue with the new plan, including widening the State Road 16/County Road 16A Corridor between International Golf Parkway and I-95, and securing legislative funding and codifying a governance plan for the Florida Museum of Black History.

Some of the initiatives in the 2026 plan include upgrading County Road 2209 between State Road 9B and County Road 210, and developing a 31-acre site along the San Sebastian River.

The county adds that with the plan adopted, it will begin coordinating with the state legislature, FDOT, federal funding agencies and regional partners.

You can view the complete action plan on the St. Johns County website.

