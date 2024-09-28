St. Johns County asking for help assessing Helene damage

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Emergency Management Department is asking for your help documenting storm damage caused by Helene.

You can help the department by filling out a survey. You can find it here.

The survey will be open until Oct. 4.

The information will be used to assist the county in “collecting isolated impacts that may have occurred as a result of Helene and may be provided to other State and Federal agencies as they assess the damage,” according to a news release.

The county emphasizes that this is not an application for assistance or to make an insurance claim.

