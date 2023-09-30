St. Johns County asks the community for input on development projects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County has launched a new website with an online survey as one part of its efforts to better understand the community opinion on potential economic development opportunities in the Hastings community and nearby areas.

The online survey is available at www.sjchastings.com until November 19. There are also two public engagement meetings scheduled for October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and October 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hasting’s Library.

Joy Andrews, Interim County Administrator, said, “The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners is eager to know how the community prioritizes economic development relative to other community issues in Hastings and would like to get a general idea on what the public believes are potential economic development opportunities.”

The website was developed to gather information on sentiment related to economic development in Hastings. A 19-question survey allows the public to provide specific details on the types of economic development they would prefer.

Also, there is the opportunity to provide open-ended input through a written comment portal. The website has area maps and data for the Hastings Census Designated Place, which is the statistical area that best represents the former town of Hastings.

Andrews said, “We really want to hear from the public, and having Hastings residents and business owners provide their feedback will be great – as they are the backbone of the Hastings community and the surrounding areas.”

