ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Crews battled a brush fire Wednesday night on County Road 305. St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the blaze burned six acres of woods. One structure in the area was spared thanks to the fast action of firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County brush fire St. Johns County Fire Rescue battled a brush fire Wednesday night (March 5, 2025) on County Road 305. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

St. Johns County brush fire St. Johns County Fire Rescue battled a brush fire Wednesday night (March 5, 2025) on County Road 305. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

St. Johns County brush fire St. Johns County Fire Rescue battled a brush fire Wednesday night (March 5, 2025) on County Road 305. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

St. Johns County brush fire St. Johns County Fire Rescue battled a brush fire Wednesday night (March 5, 2025) on County Road 305. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.