St. Johns County celebrates upgrades at Field of Dreams Baseball

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials and community members gathered on February 7 to celebrate the expansion of the Field of Dreams Baseball complex.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting with families and local leaders.

The $1.5 million project added a new concession building with accessible restrooms and expanded the parking lot.

The upgrades are designed to make the disability-friendly baseball field even more welcoming for all players and visitors.

County commissioners, Sheriff Rob Hardwick, and founders of the Field of Dreams Baseball League spoke at the event and praised the county’s commitment to inclusion and the difference the new amenities will make for kids of all abilities.

During the ceremony, the Field of Dreams Baseball League donated $20,000 to the St. Johns County Parks Foundation as a thank you for ongoing support.

