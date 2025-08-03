St. Johns County Clerk releases new ‘Tracking Your Tax Dollars’ report for 2024

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller has released the fifth edition of its popular financial guide, Tracking Your Tax Dollars: A Guide to St. Johns County’s Finances.

The report covers the county’s financial activity for Fiscal Year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024.

“This guide gives our residents a clear, easy-to-understand look at where their tax dollars go and how they’re being used,” Clerk Brandon J. Patty said. “It’s all about transparency and public trust.”

The report simplifies information from the county’s full Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), turning it into an accessible, user-friendly overview of how funds are collected, allocated, and invested.

In addition to financial breakdowns, the guide includes economic indicators, demographics, and community trends like housing and public spending.

Residents can read the report online at StJohnsClerk.com/pafr.

