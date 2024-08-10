St. Johns County deputies searching for 3 burglary suspects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding three burglary suspects responsible for burglarizing a St. Augustine business and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

According to a social media post, deputies responded to a burglary at ABC Supply Company on Dobbs Road on July 28.

Surveillance video shows three people trying to pry open the gate, then jumping it after failing. Once inside, the suspects rummaged through merchandise.

They made holes in the walls and cut into the safe, taking about $500 in cash and credit cards. The cuts into the wall broke a waterline causing the floor to flood, estimating about $30,000 worth of damage.

Deputies found a black Ford F150 truck when they arrived.

Deputies learned the suspects drove from Miami to St. Johns County to commit the crime.

If you have any information, contact the authorities.

