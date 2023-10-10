St. Johns County develops special webpage to display infrastructure projects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commission revealed at an Oct. 3 meeting that a special webpage dedicated to improvement projects has been launched.

The dashboard currently has information on 93 projects with a budget totaling $315.2 million. The purpose of the webpage is for the public to be able to access details on a project such as description, the current project phase of pre-design, design, construction, and closeout, and project comments by county staff.

The webpage also details projects using an interactive map by voting district.

“The Infrastructure Delivery Team was put together to come up with innovative solutions to get things moving forward, and it is already working,” Public Works Director Greg Caldwell said. “We are bringing in partners to think outside the box. We are moving in the right direction.”

The County’s Infrastructure Delivery team includes the Office of Management and Budget, Land Management, Procurement, Growth Management, and Public Works.

According to the County Commission, the County has 195 capital projects under design or construction that total more than $503 million in infrastructure improvements for the St. Johns County community.

To view the newly developed website click here.

