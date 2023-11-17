St. Johns County families adopt kids for National Adoption Day

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Friday morning some local children officially joined new forever homes just in time for the holidays.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger attended the St. John’s County Adoption Day ceremony.

“It’s a very powerful and emotional day,” said Felicia Farris, a new parent.

“It felt like forever to come,” said Patrick Farris, a new parent.

Patrick and his wife Felicia are officially parents to 9-year-old Landon and 6-year-old Bella.

The kids have lived with the couple for almost two years now and today, they were two of 8 children who legally joined their forever families.

Last year, 60 children were adopted in St. Johns County, and so far this year, 44 adoptions have been filed.

Aimee Befort, the county’s adoption specialist said this is such a special time for the families.

“There’s a lot of happiness and joy and a sign of relief, it’s a happy day that these kids are finding their forever families,” said Befort.

And while there were 2 teens adopted at Friday’s ceremony, the county’s post adoptions specialist said the overall adoption need is still greatest for teenagers.

“We are very blessed in this county that we don’t have a lot of waiting children but the ones we do have are typically the older kiddos,” said Claudia Sheremeta.

As for parents like Felicia and Patrick, they said this is such an important day as a community to come together for the kids.

“Some people think it’s this quick easy process and it takes time, and it definitely takes a lot of dedication,” said Felicia. “There’s times where you are laughing and there might even be times where you are crying, but it’s definitely worth it in the end.”

