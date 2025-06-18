St. Johns County Fire Rescue hosts active shooter training at Otis Mason Elementary

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR) and law enforcement will conduct Active Shooter and Mass Casualty event training at Otis Mason Elementary School on June 18th and 19th.

Communities nearby should expect an increased presence of law enforcement and may hear sirens and gunfire as part of the training, said SJCFR.

The training aims to prepare emergency responders for potential real-life scenarios involving active shooters.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office advises the community to remain calm and understand that the activities are part of a planned training exercise, not an actual emergency.

