St. Johns County Fire Rescue looking to fill full-time positions

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue says it is seeking full-time firefighter/EMTs and firefighter/paramedics for its department.

Starting pay is listed at $49,816 for firefighter/EMTs while firefighter/paramedics beginning pay is $59,616. These salaries include built-in overtime and incentives.

According to SJCFR, the department currently employs 400 personnel.

In 2022, St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to 61,373 calls for service. Of those calls, 75% were EMS related. Employees working for SJCFR have an opportunity to be part of our Urban Search and Rescue Team. Hazardous Materials Team, Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF), Marine Rescue and Wildland Firefighting. We pride ourselves on being a progressive, professional fire rescue department dedicated to the health, safety and well-being of the community. — SJCFR

For more information on pay, benefits and where to apply, go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sjcfl.