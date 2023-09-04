St. Johns County Fire Rescue said swimmer given CPR near Guana State Park

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A swimmer was pulled from the water in what appeared to be a rescue attempt on Monday evening in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Johns County Marine Rescue responded to the area of 2200 A1A near Guana State Park after an emergency call came in for a swimmer in distress.

SJCFR said that once they reached the location, firefighters discovered that the swimmer had already been pulled from the water and was receiving CPR.

Firefighters then took over, providing emergency medical care. They transported the patient to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

