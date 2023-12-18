St. Johns County Fire Rescue saves horse at I-95 rest stop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — This afternoon, members of St. Johns County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a rest stop on I-95 to help a horse that got trapped in the side door of a trailer.

The owner needed assistance to free the horse from the trailer before it got hurt.

Firefighters assisted with removing the horse from the trailer and was safely reloaded into the trailer and will be evaluated later for any injuries.

