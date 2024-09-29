St. Johns County first responders attending National Night Out

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — National Night Out is on Tuesday, and St. John’s County first responders want to see you there.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Augustine Beach Police Department will be there.

It’s happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Augustine Beach Pier.

There will be free food, music, giveaways, raffles, and more.

