St. Johns County to honor Former Fire Chief Robert V. Hall Jr.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue will honor the life and legacy of former Fire Chief Robert V. Hall Jr., who dedicated more than 30 years to the fire service.

Chief Hall was one of the first certified paramedics in Florida and is remembered for his leadership and commitment to public safety.

A public funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 22, at Anastasia Baptist Church in St. Augustine.

The viewing will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.

Fire Rescue officials invite all who served with Chief Hall and community members to attend and pay their respects.

