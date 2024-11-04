St. Johns County hosting family law workshop

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office is putting on a Family Law Workshop.

The workshop will be held on Nov. 6, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center.

The event is free and open to the public. you’ll be able to access it online too.

The workshop aims to help residents understand complex family law issues such as divorce, child custody, asset division, and filing pleadings without an attorney.

